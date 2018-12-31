Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 31, 2018 7:55 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 31 20 10 1 0 41 113 89
Adirondack 31 18 9 2 2 40 96 84
Maine 30 18 11 0 1 37 97 92
Reading 30 15 8 2 5 37 104 100
Worcester 32 13 14 3 2 31 74 91
Brampton 32 13 16 2 1 29 102 105
Manchester 30 13 15 1 1 28 96 96
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 32 21 6 5 0 47 119 83
Jacksonville 32 18 13 1 0 37 99 90
South Carolina 32 18 13 1 0 37 105 101
Orlando 31 16 12 3 0 35 106 114
Norfolk 33 14 16 1 2 31 96 129
Greenville 35 12 18 3 2 29 95 130
Atlanta 30 7 17 5 1 20 79 100
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 31 21 6 2 2 46 116 73
Toledo 30 21 6 3 0 45 117 95
Indy 31 17 14 0 0 34 106 109
Fort Wayne 30 16 13 0 1 33 91 94
Wheeling 30 15 13 2 0 32 107 95
Kalamazoo 32 15 16 0 1 31 101 119
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 31 18 10 1 2 39 101 78
Utah 29 17 8 3 1 38 100 78
Tulsa 32 15 11 4 2 36 96 97
Wichita 33 15 12 3 3 36 99 100
Kansas City 29 16 11 1 1 34 97 89
Rapid City 34 14 15 2 3 33 80 110
Allen 35 8 25 0 2 18 87 138

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

Allen 4, Utah 2

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 2

Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2, OT

Monday’s Games

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2

Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 0

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

