All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 23 16 6 1 0 33 85 59 Adirondack 21 12 8 0 1 25 66 58 Reading 21 8 7 2 4 22 63 71 Maine 19 10 8 0 1 21 60 60 Brampton 21 9 9 2 1 21 70 69 Worcester 21 9 10 2 0 20 49 59 Manchester 19 8 9 1 1 18 60 66 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 21 13 7 1 0 27 67 59 Norfolk 21 12 7 1 1 26 66 74 Florida 20 11 5 4 0 26 72 50 South Carolina 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 68 Orlando 20 10 8 2 0 22 71 72 Greenville 24 9 12 3 0 21 62 87 Atlanta 18 5 10 3 0 13 46 61 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 18 14 2 2 0 30 68 49 Cincinnati 21 13 5 2 1 29 80 50 Fort Wayne 19 10 9 0 0 20 56 57 Indy 19 9 10 0 0 18 58 68 Kalamazoo 18 7 10 0 1 15 52 69 Wheeling 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 58 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 20 13 3 2 2 30 64 53 Utah 20 13 3 3 1 30 75 56 Kansas City 18 12 5 1 0 25 63 50 Idaho 22 11 8 1 2 25 62 58 Rapid City 23 10 8 2 3 25 60 71 Wichita 20 7 9 3 1 18 61 70 Allen 23 6 15 0 2 14 58 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, SO

Greenville 2, South Carolina 1

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

