The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

December 5, 2018 1:35 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 23 16 6 1 0 33 85 59
Adirondack 21 12 8 0 1 25 66 58
Reading 21 8 7 2 4 22 63 71
Maine 19 10 8 0 1 21 60 60
Brampton 21 9 9 2 1 21 70 69
Worcester 21 9 10 2 0 20 49 59
Manchester 19 8 9 1 1 18 60 66
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 21 13 7 1 0 27 67 59
Norfolk 21 12 7 1 1 26 66 74
Florida 20 11 5 4 0 26 72 50
South Carolina 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 68
Orlando 20 10 8 2 0 22 71 72
Greenville 24 9 12 3 0 21 62 87
Atlanta 18 5 10 3 0 13 46 61
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 22 14 5 2 1 31 83 51
Toledo 19 14 3 2 0 30 69 52
Fort Wayne 19 10 9 0 0 20 56 57
Indy 20 10 10 0 0 20 62 71
Kalamazoo 18 7 10 0 1 15 52 69
Wheeling 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 58
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 21 13 4 2 2 30 66 57
Utah 20 13 3 3 1 30 75 56
Kansas City 19 12 5 1 1 26 66 54
Idaho 22 11 8 1 2 25 62 58
Rapid City 23 10 8 2 3 25 60 71
Wichita 21 8 9 3 1 20 65 72
Allen 23 6 15 0 2 14 58 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, SO

Greenville 2, South Carolina 1

Indy 4, Kansas City 3, SO

Wichita 4, Tulsa 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 1

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

