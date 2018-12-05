|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|23
|16
|6
|1
|0
|33
|85
|59
|Adirondack
|21
|12
|8
|0
|1
|25
|66
|58
|Reading
|21
|8
|7
|2
|4
|22
|63
|71
|Maine
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|60
|60
|Brampton
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|70
|69
|Worcester
|21
|9
|10
|2
|0
|20
|49
|59
|Manchester
|19
|8
|9
|1
|1
|18
|60
|66
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|21
|13
|7
|1
|0
|27
|67
|59
|Norfolk
|21
|12
|7
|1
|1
|26
|66
|74
|Florida
|20
|11
|5
|4
|0
|26
|72
|50
|South Carolina
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|68
|Orlando
|20
|10
|8
|2
|0
|22
|71
|72
|Greenville
|24
|9
|12
|3
|0
|21
|62
|87
|Atlanta
|18
|5
|10
|3
|0
|13
|46
|61
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|22
|14
|5
|2
|1
|31
|83
|51
|Toledo
|19
|14
|3
|2
|0
|30
|69
|52
|Fort Wayne
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|56
|57
|Indy
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|62
|71
|Kalamazoo
|18
|7
|10
|0
|1
|15
|52
|69
|Wheeling
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|51
|58
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|21
|13
|4
|2
|2
|30
|66
|57
|Utah
|20
|13
|3
|3
|1
|30
|75
|56
|Kansas City
|19
|12
|5
|1
|1
|26
|66
|54
|Idaho
|22
|11
|8
|1
|2
|25
|62
|58
|Rapid City
|23
|10
|8
|2
|3
|25
|60
|71
|Wichita
|21
|8
|9
|3
|1
|20
|65
|72
|Allen
|23
|6
|15
|0
|2
|14
|58
|87
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Allen 3, Rapid City 2, SO
Greenville 2, South Carolina 1
Indy 4, Kansas City 3, SO
Wichita 4, Tulsa 2
Cincinnati 3, Toledo 1
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
