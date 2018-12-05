All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 23 16 6 1 0 33 85 59 Adirondack 22 13 8 0 1 27 69 60 Brampton 22 10 9 2 1 23 73 71 Reading 21 8 7 2 4 22 63 71 Maine 20 10 9 0 1 21 62 63 Manchester 20 9 9 1 1 20 65 67 Worcester 22 9 11 2 0 20 51 62 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 21 12 5 4 0 28 75 52 Jacksonville 22 13 8 1 0 27 69 62 Norfolk 22 12 8 1 1 26 67 79 South Carolina 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 68 Orlando 20 10 8 2 0 22 71 72 Greenville 24 9 12 3 0 21 62 87 Atlanta 18 5 10 3 0 13 46 61 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 22 14 5 2 1 31 83 51 Toledo 19 14 3 2 0 30 69 52 Fort Wayne 19 10 9 0 0 20 56 57 Indy 20 10 10 0 0 20 62 71 Kalamazoo 18 7 10 0 1 15 52 69 Wheeling 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 58 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 21 13 4 2 2 30 66 57 Utah 20 13 3 3 1 30 75 56 Kansas City 19 12 5 1 1 26 66 54 Idaho 22 11 8 1 2 25 62 58 Rapid City 23 10 8 2 3 25 60 71 Wichita 21 8 9 3 1 20 65 72 Allen 23 6 15 0 2 14 58 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, SO

Greenville 2, South Carolina 1

Indy 4, Kansas City 3, SO

Wichita 4, Tulsa 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 1

Adirondack 3, Maine 2

Manchester 5, Norfolk 1

Brampton 3, Worcester 2

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

