Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

December 6, 2018 1:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 23 16 6 1 0 33 85 59
Adirondack 22 13 8 0 1 27 69 60
Brampton 22 10 9 2 1 23 73 71
Reading 21 8 7 2 4 22 63 71
Maine 20 10 9 0 1 21 62 63
Worcester 22 9 10 3 0 21 51 62
Manchester 20 9 9 1 1 20 65 67
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 21 12 5 4 0 28 75 52
Jacksonville 22 13 8 1 0 27 69 62
Norfolk 22 12 8 1 1 26 67 79
South Carolina 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 68
Orlando 20 10 8 2 0 22 71 72
Greenville 24 9 12 3 0 21 62 87
Atlanta 18 5 10 3 0 13 46 61
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 22 14 5 2 1 31 83 51
Toledo 19 14 3 2 0 30 69 52
Fort Wayne 19 10 9 0 0 20 56 57
Indy 20 10 10 0 0 20 62 71
Kalamazoo 18 7 10 0 1 15 52 69
Wheeling 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 58
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 21 13 4 2 2 30 66 57
Utah 20 13 3 3 1 30 75 56
Rapid City 24 11 8 2 3 27 66 74
Kansas City 19 12 5 1 1 26 66 54
Idaho 22 11 8 1 2 25 62 58
Wichita 21 8 9 3 1 20 65 72
Allen 24 6 16 0 2 14 61 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, SO

Greenville 2, South Carolina 1

Indy 4, Kansas City 3, SO

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wichita 4, Tulsa 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 1

Adirondack 3, Maine 2

Manchester 5, Norfolk 1

Brampton 3, Worcester 2, OT

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Rapid City 6, Allen 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus