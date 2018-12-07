|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|24
|16
|7
|1
|0
|33
|90
|66
|Adirondack
|22
|13
|8
|0
|1
|27
|69
|60
|Reading
|22
|9
|7
|2
|4
|24
|70
|76
|Brampton
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|74
|74
|Worcester
|23
|10
|10
|3
|0
|23
|54
|63
|Maine
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|62
|63
|Manchester
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|65
|67
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|21
|12
|5
|4
|0
|28
|75
|52
|Jacksonville
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|69
|62
|Norfolk
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|67
|79
|South Carolina
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|68
|Orlando
|20
|10
|8
|2
|0
|22
|71
|72
|Greenville
|24
|9
|12
|3
|0
|21
|62
|87
|Atlanta
|18
|5
|10
|3
|0
|13
|46
|61
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|22
|14
|5
|2
|1
|31
|83
|51
|Toledo
|19
|14
|3
|2
|0
|30
|69
|52
|Fort Wayne
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|56
|57
|Indy
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|62
|71
|Kalamazoo
|18
|7
|10
|0
|1
|15
|52
|69
|Wheeling
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|51
|58
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|21
|13
|4
|2
|2
|30
|66
|57
|Utah
|20
|13
|3
|3
|1
|30
|75
|56
|Rapid City
|24
|11
|8
|2
|3
|27
|66
|74
|Kansas City
|19
|12
|5
|1
|1
|26
|66
|54
|Idaho
|22
|11
|8
|1
|2
|25
|62
|58
|Wichita
|21
|8
|9
|3
|1
|20
|65
|72
|Allen
|24
|6
|16
|0
|2
|14
|61
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Reading 7, Newfoundland 5
Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester 3, Brampton 1
Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
