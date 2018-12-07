All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 24 16 7 1 0 33 90 66 Adirondack 22 13 8 0 1 27 69 60 Reading 22 9 7 2 4 24 70 76 Brampton 23 10 10 2 1 23 74 74 Worcester 23 10 10 3 0 23 54 63 Manchester 21 10 9 1 1 22 70 69 Maine 20 10 9 0 1 21 62 63 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 21 12 5 4 0 28 75 52 Jacksonville 23 13 9 1 0 27 71 65 Norfolk 23 12 9 1 1 26 69 84 South Carolina 23 12 11 0 0 24 67 70 Orlando 20 10 8 2 0 22 71 72 Greenville 24 9 12 3 0 21 62 87 Atlanta 18 5 10 3 0 13 46 61 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 22 14 5 2 1 31 83 51 Toledo 19 14 3 2 0 30 69 52 Fort Wayne 19 10 9 0 0 20 56 57 Indy 20 10 10 0 0 20 62 71 Kalamazoo 18 7 10 0 1 15 52 69 Wheeling 18 7 10 1 0 15 51 58 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 21 13 4 2 2 30 66 57 Utah 20 13 3 3 1 30 75 56 Rapid City 24 11 8 2 3 27 66 74 Kansas City 19 12 5 1 1 26 66 54 Idaho 22 11 8 1 2 25 62 58 Wichita 21 8 9 3 1 20 65 72 Allen 24 6 16 0 2 14 61 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading 7, Newfoundland 5

Manchester 5, Norfolk 2

Advertisement

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester 3, Brampton 1

Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.