The Associated Press
 
Edge with 21, Fairleigh Dickinson beats Saint Peter’s 83-74

December 19, 2018 9:15 pm
 
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Darnell Edge scored 21 points and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Saint Peter’s 83-74 on Wednesday night.

Edge was just 5 of 11 from the field but sank all ten of his free throws for the Knights (5-5). Xzavier Malone-Key added 18 points, Mike Holloway Jr. had 13 points and four rebounds, Jahlil Jenkins had 12 points and six assists and Kaleb Bishop chipped in with 10 points.

A dunk by Holloway capped a 15-3 start for the Knights and they led from there, building to a 40-25 advantage at the break.

Bishop made a 3-point play early in the second half and Edge followed with a layup to push it to 51-28 with 15:41 to go. The Knights led by double figures through most of the period and cruised to the win.

Davauhnte Turner scored 28 points for the Peacocks (2-9), who are on a four-game skid. Quinn Taylor added 15 points and six boards.

