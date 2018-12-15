Listen Live Sports

Elmore helps Marshall hold off Akron 75-74

December 15, 2018 4:17 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jon Elmore totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Marshall held off Akron 75-74 on Saturday.

Elmore sank just 7 of 21 shots and was 1 of 8 from 3-point range until he hit from distance with 2:37 left to play to give the Thundering Herd (7-4) a 75-69 lead. Daniel Utomi scored on a layup, blocked a shot at the other end, grabbed the rebound and sank a 3-pointer to pull the Zips (6-4) within 75-74 with 1:25 to go. Loren Cristian Jackson and Jimond Ivey missed jumpers for Akron in the final four seconds.

C.J. Burks pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds for Marshall, while freshman Taevion Kinsey scored 10. The Thundering Herd won in Akron for the first time since 2001 and improved to 6-0 this season when leading at halftime. Jarrod West scored all nine of his points in the first half to help Marshall take a 42-36 lead.

Jackson hit five 3-pointers, scoring 26 with five assists for the Zips. Utomi sank four 3s and scored 18, while Tyler Cheese added 14 points and four assists.

