Elmore hits 7 3s, scores 27; Marshall beats Morehead State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore tied his season high with seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to lead Marshall to a 76-64 win over Morehead State on Monday night.

Jannson Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds and C.J. Burks added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Marshall. The Thundering Herd (6-4) snapped a three-game skid, helped by 11 blocked shots.

De’von Coopers hit a 3 and then a jumper — his only points of the game — to give Morehead State (3-6) a 5-3 lead but Burks answered with a layup before Elmore made a 3-pointer and a layup. A.J. Hicks’ layup pulled the Eagles within three but Marshall scored the next 16 points, as Morehead State went scoreless for nearly six minutes to make it 26-7 with eight minutes left in the first half. The Thundering Herd led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jordan Walker led Morehead State with 21 points and Lamontray Harris had 14 points and 10 rebounds — his fourth double-double of the season.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.