Enoch, Nwora enjoy big nights in Louisville’s rout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Steven Enoch and Jordan Nwora posted big nights for Louisville, which cruised to an 86-41 victory over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Enoch, a 6-foot-11 junior who sat out last season after transferring from Connecticut, posted career highs of 16 points and nine rebounds. The center needed fewer than five minutes to notch his fifth double-figure scoring game this season. He started 5 for 5 as he scored the first 10 points for the Cardinals (6-2), who never trailed.

Nwora, a sophomore forward, scored 21 points, two off his personal best. He hit all four of his 3-point shots en route to a 7-for-10 shooting performance.

The Bears (3-5), who have now lost four of their last five games, struggled against a tough Louisville defense and were held scoreless over the last 5:56. They shot a season-low 25 percent, well below their season average of 46 percent.

Advertisement

Louisville shot 51.7 percent as coach Chris Mack emptied his bench. No one played more than 23 minutes, and 11 players scored.

V.J. King added a season-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Cardinals.

SATTERFIELD WELCOMED

One day after being hired by the Cardinals, new football coach Scott Satterfield and his family were introduced during a first-half timeout. The former Appalachian State coach was greeted with a 90-second-long standing ovation. He thanked the fans for welcoming him and his family and encouraged the crowd to bring the same passion to Cardinal Stadium next fall.

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: The Bears entered Wednesday having made more than 39 percent of its 3-point shots, but they couldn’t find the mark against the Cardinals. They made just one of their first 11 tries from beyond the arc, which helped Louisville build a lead as big as 29 points in the first half. The finish was as bad as the start as the Bears missed 14 of their last 16 shots in the game.

Louisville: Coming off two big wins last week, the Cardinals avoided an emotional letdown by taking control early against an outmatched foe. Louisville dominated inside, scoring 10 of its first 15 baskets on layups or dunks and enjoyed a 48-36 rebounding edge.

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas: The Bears play Little Rock Saturday. It’ll be their second matchup with the Trojans in 11 days, as the Bears won 78-65 on Nov. 28.

Louisville: The Cardinals travel to Indiana for a Saturday afternoon contest. Both teams received votes in this week’s Top 25 poll.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.