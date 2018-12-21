Listen Live Sports

ETSU holds Wyoming to 1-26 in 1st half, wins 76-53

December 21, 2018 10:16 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jeromy Rodriguez led a balanced attacked with a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double and East Tennessee State held Wyoming to one field goal in the first half to coast to a 76-53 win on Friday night in the Sun Bowl Invitational.

The Buccaneers (9-4) led 43-11 at the half when the Cowboys (3-8) were 1 for 26 from the field. It marks the second time since 1986 a team was held to one field goal and the 3.8 percent shooting was the worst. Kansas State held Savannah State to 1 for 23 on Jan. 7, 2008.

While the Cowboys, who were 8 of 10 from the foul line, couldn’t by a basket and committed 12 turnovers, ETSU was shooting 53 percent.

In the second half, Wyoming shot 58 percent, including 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Hunter Thompson had all 24 of his points, going 7 of 8 behind the arc.

Patrick Good also had 12 points for ETSU and Bo Hodges and Mladen Armus had 11 each.

The other teams in the tournament are Norfolk State and host UTEP.

