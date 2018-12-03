ETSU shuts down NAIA Reinhardt 107-60

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jeromy Rodriguez had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and East Tennessee State beat NAIA Reinhardt 107-60 on Monday night.

ETSU closed the first half on an 11-0 run for a 52-27 lead and started the second half by making 12 of its first 15 shots.

Daivien Williamson also scored 17 points for ETSU (7-3), which has five players averaging at least 10 points per game. The Buccaneers had their five-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a Southern Conference opener at Wofford.

Rodriguez entered tied for second nationally for total rebounds and now has 120. Mladen Armus had 13 points and nine rebounds, Tray Boyd III scored 13 and James Harrison Jr. had 15 points and nine boards. ETSU made nine 3-pointers to extend its streak of at least one 3-point make in 973 consecutive games, which ranks sixth nationally.

Advertisement

Reinhardt was outrebounded 64-26 and shot just 19-of-73 (26 percent).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.