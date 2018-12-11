Listen Live Sports

Europe to face US in track meet before 2019 worlds

December 11, 2018 10:54 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The United States will face Europe in a track and field meet in Belarus ahead of the world championships in September.

European Athletics says it has signed a deal with USA Track & Field for the Sept. 9-10 event at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk. The world championships open on Sept. 27 in Doha, Qatar.

Winners of individual events in Minsk will get 7,000 euros ($7,900) in prize money, and relay teams will share 6,000 euros ($6,800).

European Athletics says “at least 10 Belarusian athletes are expected” to represent the home team.

The same stadium will host track and field at the 2019 European Games in June.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

