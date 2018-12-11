Europe to face US in track meet before 2019 worlds

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The United States will face Europe in a track and field meet in Belarus ahead of the world championships in September.

European Athletics says it has signed a deal with USA Track & Field for the Sept. 9-10 event at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk. The world championships open on Sept. 27 in Doha, Qatar.

Winners of individual events in Minsk will get 7,000 euros ($7,900) in prize money, and relay teams will share 6,000 euros ($6,800).

European Athletics says “at least 10 Belarusian athletes are expected” to represent the home team.

The same stadium will host track and field at the 2019 European Games in June.

