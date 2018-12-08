Evely, Fazekas lift Valparaiso over George Washington 82-79

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bakari Evelyn scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting with a career-high six 3-pointers, Ryan Fazekas scored a go-ahead 3, and Valparaiso beat George Washington 82-79 on Saturday.

The Colonials tied it at 74 on Terry Nolan Jr.’s 3-pointer with 3:31 left, but Fazekas made two 3-pointers and the Crusaders led 80-75 with 2:21 remaining. George Washington closed to 80-78 on Maceo Jack’s 3-pointer, but Fazekas made two free throws with 17 seconds left. Nolan missed 2 of 3 from the line in the final 11 seconds.

Fazekas scored a season-high 22 points with six 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds for the Crusaders (6-4), who were outshot 59 percent to 54 percent, but made a season-high 15 of 27 3-pointers. Javon Freeman scored 15 points with seven boards, Derrik Smits added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Deion Lavender matched his season-high with 10 assists.

Jack scored a career-high 23 points with four 3s for George Washington (2-8), which led 44-42 at halftime. Nolan had 16 points, Justin Mazzulla added 12 with seven assists and DJ Williams had 11.

George Washington was without Arnaldo Toro, ranked second in the Atlantic 10 with 9.3 rebounds per game, who will undergo hip surgery and be out for the rest of the season.

