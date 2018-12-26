Listen Live Sports

Everton rebounds from Spurs thrashing by hammering Burnley

December 26, 2018
 
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Everton scored three times early as it thrashed Burnley 5-1 and ended a five-match winless run in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

Any lingering negativity from Everton losing to Tottenham 6-2 last Sunday was swept aside after 96 seconds as Yerry Mina headed in his first goal in English football.

Lucas Digne curled in a superb free kick 11 minutes later, and Ben Mee’s handball allowed Gylfi Sigurdsson to net the third from the spot in the 22nd minute.

Ben Gibson pulled one back before halftime on his first Premier League start for Burnley following double hernia surgery but any hopes of a second-half comeback were ended by Digne’s second in the 71st. Substitute Richarlison added the fifth in injury time.

Everton moved up to eighth. Burnley stayed in the relegation zone in 18th.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

