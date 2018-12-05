Listen Live Sports

Ex-NFL player released from prison files for bankruptcy

December 5, 2018 9:20 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Reggie Rucker, who served a prison sentence for wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI, has filed for bankruptcy.

Cleveland.com reports Rucker and his wife, Darlene, have filed their petition in bankruptcy court in Cleveland. The Warrensville Heights couple’s filing says they owe more than $860,000 to entities including the IRS and the attorney who represented Rucker when he was prosecuted for stealing from his nonprofit groups.

Rucker was sentenced to prison in 2016 and ordered to pay $110,000 for using the charities’ money to pay gambling debts and personal expenses.

The Ruckers’ petition says their combined monthly income is more than $6,300, but all but $10 of that goes toward their expenses.

Rucker played for the Cleveland Browns from 1975 to 1981.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

