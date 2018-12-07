Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Falcons’ Julio Jones returns, expected to play at Packers

December 7, 2018 6:17 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones had limited participation on Friday and is expected to play in Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

Jones was removed from Atlanta’s injury report.

Backup tight end Logan Paulsen was ruled out with knee and ankle injuries. Kicker Matt Bryant is questionable with a back injury.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hand, elbow) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (shoulder) also were limited on Friday but are expected to play.

