Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Matchup

Western Michigan (7-5, Mid-American) vs BYU (6-6, Independent), Dec. 21, 4 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Western Michigan: RB LeVante Bellamy, 1,172 yards rushing, six touchdowns.

BYU: LB Sione Takitaki, team-high 99 tackles, two sacks.

NOTABLE

Western Michigan: The Broncos finished second in the MAC’s West Division, capping the regular season with a 28-21 win over division champion and eventual league champion Northern Illinois.

BYU: The bowl committee picked the Cougars over eligible Mountain West team Wyoming due to the big local BYU fan base. Cougars make second trip to Boise State’s blue turf after losing to the Broncos 21-16 on Nov. 3.

LAST TIME

Western Michigan 35, BYU 17. (Sept. 19, 1970)

BOWL HISTORY

Western Michigan: First appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, ninth overall appearance in the postseason.

BYU: First appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 36th bowl appearance in school history.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top 25

