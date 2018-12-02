Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Matchup

December 2, 2018 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Western Michigan (7-5, Mid-American) vs BYU (6-6, Independent), Dec. 21, 4 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Western Michigan: RB LeVante Bellamy, 1,172 yards rushing, six touchdowns.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

BYU: LB Sione Takitaki, team-high 99 tackles, two sacks.

NOTABLE

Western Michigan: The Broncos finished second in the MAC’s West Division, capping the regular season with a 28-21 win over division champion and eventual league champion Northern Illinois.

BYU: The bowl committee picked the Cougars over eligible Mountain West team Wyoming due to the big local BYU fan base. Cougars make second trip to Boise State’s blue turf after losing to the Broncos 21-16 on Nov. 3.

LAST TIME

Western Michigan 35, BYU 17. (Sept. 19, 1970)

BOWL HISTORY

Western Michigan: First appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, ninth overall appearance in the postseason.

BYU: First appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 36th bowl appearance in school history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top 25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize