Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fayne has 30 in Illinois State’s OT win over Cleveland State

December 16, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Phil Fayne scored a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds and three blocks and Illinois State defeated Cleveland State 88-77 in overtime on Sunday.

Milik Yarbrough added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Zach Copeland scored seven of his 12 points in overtime.

Copeland hit a 3-pointer and Yarbrough followed with a bucket to open overtime for the Redbirds (7-5). Copeland added two free throws before Rashad Williams sank two free throws for the Vikings’ only points in the extra period and Fayne followed with a dunk. Copeland and Fayne added two free throws each in the final minute.

Fayne sent the game into overtime with two free throws with 1.2 seconds left.

Advertisement

Williams, a freshman, had career-best seven 3-pointers and 25 points for the Vikings (4-8). Tyree Appleby added 21, making 12 of 13 free throws, and had seven assists. Jallam Hill grabbed 12 rebounds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress