Fayne has 30 in Illinois State’s OT win over Cleveland State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Phil Fayne scored a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds and three blocks and Illinois State defeated Cleveland State 88-77 in overtime on Sunday.

Milik Yarbrough added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Zach Copeland scored seven of his 12 points in overtime.

Copeland hit a 3-pointer and Yarbrough followed with a bucket to open overtime for the Redbirds (7-5). Copeland added two free throws before Rashad Williams sank two free throws for the Vikings’ only points in the extra period and Fayne followed with a dunk. Copeland and Fayne added two free throws each in the final minute.

Fayne sent the game into overtime with two free throws with 1.2 seconds left.

Williams, a freshman, had career-best seven 3-pointers and 25 points for the Vikings (4-8). Tyree Appleby added 21, making 12 of 13 free throws, and had seven assists. Jallam Hill grabbed 12 rebounds.

