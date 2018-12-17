FCS Coaches Poll

Final Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (24) 14-1 646 4 2. James Madison (1) 14-1 623 1 3. Sam Houston State 12-2 559 5 4. South Dakota State 11-3 557 6 5. Weber State 11-3 503 8 6. N.C. A&T (1) 12-0 476 7 7. Wofford 10-3 445 9 8. Central Arkansas 10-2 431 3 9. Kennesaw State 12-2 427 16 10. Jacksonville State 10-3 423 2 11. Stony Brook 10-3 375 11 12. Western Illinois 8-4 356 10 13. Southern Utah 9-3 329 13 14. Grambling State 11-2 294 12 15. New Hampshire 9-5 279 20 16. South Dakota 8-5 239 18 17. Samford 8-4 222 14 18. McNeese 9-2 213 15 19. Northern Iowa 8-5 182 21 20. Furman 8-5 173 25 21. Elon 8-4 162 17 22. Eastern Washington 7-4 122 19 23. Nicholls 8-4 110 22 24. Yale 9-1 102 24 25. San Diego 10-3 72 NR

Others receiving votes: Monmouth 61, Austin Peay 30, Northern Arizona 23, Delaware 6, CCSU 4, Southeastern Louisiana 2, Lehigh 2, Sacramento State 1, Western Carolina 1.

