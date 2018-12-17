FCS Coaches Poll

|Final
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (24)
|14-1
|646
|4
|2. James Madison (1)
|14-1
|623
|1
|3. Sam Houston State
|12-2
|559
|5
|4. South Dakota State
|11-3
|557
|6
|5. Weber State
|11-3
|503
|8
|6. N.C. A&T (1)
|12-0
|476
|7
|7. Wofford
|10-3
|445
|9
|8. Central Arkansas
|10-2
|431
|3
|9. Kennesaw State
|12-2
|427
|16
|10. Jacksonville State
|10-3
|423
|2
|11. Stony Brook
|10-3
|375
|11
|12. Western Illinois
|8-4
|356
|10
|13. Southern Utah
|9-3
|329
|13
|14. Grambling State
|11-2
|294
|12
|15. New Hampshire
|9-5
|279
|20
|16. South Dakota
|8-5
|239
|18
|17. Samford
|8-4
|222
|14
|18. McNeese
|9-2
|213
|15
|19. Northern Iowa
|8-5
|182
|21
|20. Furman
|8-5
|173
|25
|21. Elon
|8-4
|162
|17
|22. Eastern Washington
|7-4
|122
|19
|23. Nicholls
|8-4
|110
|22
|24. Yale
|9-1
|102
|24
|25. San Diego
|10-3
|72
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monmouth 61, Austin Peay 30, Northern Arizona 23, Delaware 6, CCSU 4, Southeastern Louisiana 2, Lehigh 2, Sacramento State 1, Western Carolina 1.
