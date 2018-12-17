Listen Live Sports

FCS Coaches Poll

December 17, 2018 3:28 pm
 
Final
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (24) 14-1 646 4
2. James Madison (1) 14-1 623 1
3. Sam Houston State 12-2 559 5
4. South Dakota State 11-3 557 6
5. Weber State 11-3 503 8
6. N.C. A&T (1) 12-0 476 7
7. Wofford 10-3 445 9
8. Central Arkansas 10-2 431 3
9. Kennesaw State 12-2 427 16
10. Jacksonville State 10-3 423 2
11. Stony Brook 10-3 375 11
12. Western Illinois 8-4 356 10
13. Southern Utah 9-3 329 13
14. Grambling State 11-2 294 12
15. New Hampshire 9-5 279 20
16. South Dakota 8-5 239 18
17. Samford 8-4 222 14
18. McNeese 9-2 213 15
19. Northern Iowa 8-5 182 21
20. Furman 8-5 173 25
21. Elon 8-4 162 17
22. Eastern Washington 7-4 122 19
23. Nicholls 8-4 110 22
24. Yale 9-1 102 24
25. San Diego 10-3 72 NR

Others receiving votes: Monmouth 61, Austin Peay 30, Northern Arizona 23, Delaware 6, CCSU 4, Southeastern Louisiana 2, Lehigh 2, Sacramento State 1, Western Carolina 1.

