Ferguson’s triple-double, Blount help UIC beat Illinois St.

December 5, 2018 10:40 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson had a triple-double and Jordan Blount scored a career-high 27 points to help Illinois-Chicago beat Illinois State 94-75 on Wednesday night.

Ferguson, who was just 4-of-16 shooting, had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Godwin Boahen, the only other player in program history with a triple-double, hit a career-best six 3-pointers on as many attempts and finished with 22 points for UIC.

Marcus Ottey’s layup gave the Flames (4-5) a 7-6 lead and they never again trailed. UIC led by as many as 13 points before going into the break leading 54-43. Illinois State (6-4) opened the second half with a 14-4 run, including 13 points by Milik Yarbrough, to pull within one with 16 minutes left but UIC scored 18 of the next 21 points to make it 76-60 with 10 minutes left. The Flames led by double digits the rest of the way.

Yarbrough tied his career-high with 30 points for Illinois State. Josh Jefferson scored 16, including four 3s.

