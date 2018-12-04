Listen Live Sports

Ferris State dismisses player after woman allegedly struck

December 4, 2018
 
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ferris State University says a football player who allegedly struck a woman at an off-campus apartment has been dismissed from the team.

The school didn’t release the player’s name. It says the alleged assault happened over the weekend and was being investigated by the Mecosta County sheriff’s office. The county prosecutor’s office was expected to review the case for possible charges.

The statement says the player has been dismissed from the football program and will be subject to university investigation for possible violations of the student code.

The school says the player didn’t travel with the team last weekend for its Division II quarterfinal win. The team is preparing to play in Saturday’s Division II semifinals.

