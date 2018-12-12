Ferris State’s Campbell leads AP D-II All-America team

Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell, who has led the Bulldogs to the national championship game, highlights The Associated Press Division II All-America team along with two of his teammates.

Campbell, a junior, has passed for 2,832 and 26 touchdowns and run for 1,338 and 20 scores, leading Ferris State to a 15-0 record heading into the D-II championship game against Valdosta State on Saturday. Campbell was joined on the first team by teammates Devon Johnson, an offensive lineman, and Delon Stephenson, a defensive back.

Valdosta State sophomore Rogan Wells was the second-team quarterback. Notre Dame (Ohio)’s Jaleel McLaughlin, who has run for 2,421 yards, also made the first team.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jayru Campbell, junior, Ferris State

Running backs — Gabe Watson, junior, Sioux Falls; Jaleel McLaughlin, freshman, Notre Dame (Ohio)

Linemen — Trey Pipkins, senior, Sioux Falls; Jeremy King, senior, Valdosta State; Tyler Drob, senior, West Chester; James Moore, senior, Central Washington; Devon Johnson, senior, Ferris State

Tight end — Erik Henneman, junior, Lindenwood

Wide receivers — Trey Brock, senior, Hillsdale; Brody Oliver, senior, Colorado School of Mines

All-purpose player — Dominque Ramsey, sophomore, Texas A&M-Commerce

Kicker — Kristov Martinez, senior, Texas A&M-Commerce

DEFENSE

Linemen — Markus Jones, senior, Angelo State; Chris Garrett, sophomore, Concordia-St. Paul; Sha’huan Williams, junior, Notre Dame (Ohio); Cardell Rawlings, senior, Wingate

Linebackers — Brandon Payer, senior, Colorado State Pueblo; Jose Delgado, senior, Fort Hays State; Tyler Morrisey, senior, West Chester

Backs — Lamont McPhatter II, junior, California (Pa.); Gunner Olszewski, senior, Bemidji State; Marcus Haskins, redshirt freshman; Concordia-St. Paul; Delon Stephenson, junior, Ferris State

Punter — Cody Mills, senior, Delta State

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Rogan Wells, sophomore, Valdosta State

Running backs — Wes Hills, senior, Slippery Rock; Cameron Mayberry, junior, Colorado School of Mines

Linemen — Steve Gaviglia, senior, Slippery Rock; LaVonne Gauthney, senior, Valdosta State; Justin Gooseberry, senior, Ouachita Baptist; Evan Heim, junior, Minnesota State; Deon Sheppard, senior, Tarleton State

Tight end — Qua Boyd, senior, West Alabama

Wide receivers — Chad Hovasse, senior, Adams State; Shane Zylstra, junor, Minnesota State

All-purpose player — Lawrence Woods, sophomore, Truman State

Kicker — Jonas Schenderlein, senior, Concordia-St. Paul

DEFENSE

Linemen — Diquan Gilbert, senior, West Chester; James Prater Jr., senior, Ashland; Kevin Petit-Frere, senior, LIU-Post; Austen Eskew, senior, Northwest Missouri State

Linebackers — Aaron Berry, senior, Azusa Pacific; J.T. Hassell, senior, Florida Tech; Dominic Cizauskas, junior, Glenville State

Backs — Brian Williams, senior, Davenport; Devin Hafford, junior, Tarleton State; Ravarius Rivers, junior, Valdosta State; Joshua Simmons, senior, Limestone

Punter — Isaac Parks, sophomore, UNC-Pembroke

