The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
FIFA bans head of Afghan soccer after allegations by players

December 12, 2018 10:06 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has provisionally banned the head of the Afghanistan soccer federation following accusations of sexual and physical abuse of female players.

In a statement, FIFA says Afghanistan Football Federation president Keramuudin Karim’s 90-day suspension “may be extended pending proceedings on the merits of the case.”

FIFA did not specify the details of the charge, only saying the “sanction has been imposed in connection with ongoing investigations concerning AFF officials, as reported by local authorities and published by some media.”

