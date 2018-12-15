Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA leader Infantino wins SE Asia support for re-election

December 15, 2018 4:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received another pledge of support in his campaign for re-election next year.

The ASEAN group of national soccer federations in southeast Asia says its members “unanimously declared their support for Mr. Infantino.”

The regional group has 12 voters — including Australia, Indonesia and Thailand — among the 211 FIFA member federations which can take part in the June 5 ballot in Paris.

Infantino has public promises of support in each continental governing body outside Europe. He currently seems unlikely to face a challenger ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline for opponents to enter.

Advertisement

Infantino is seeking a first full term after his February 2016 election to replace Sepp Blatter, who resigned in fallout from corruption investigations in the United States.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley