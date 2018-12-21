Listen Live Sports

FIFA president gets votes pledge from Caribbean

December 21, 2018 6:00 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino still looks set to be re-elected unopposed, with a pledge of 25 votes from Caribbean soccer federations.

The Caribbean Football Union says its executive committee agreed unanimous support for Infantino for the June 5 vote in Paris.

The CFU says all its members “already provided individual letters of support.”

Infantino has promises from a majority of the 211 FIFA member federations.

The deadline for a rival candidate to declare is Feb. 5.

Infantino is seeking a first full four-year mandate. The Swiss lawyer was elected in February 2016 to complete the fifth term of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

