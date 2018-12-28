Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFPro, UEFA condemn racist abuse of Koulibaly

December 28, 2018 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FIFPro and UEFA have condemned the racist abuse aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during Wednesday’s 1-0 Serie A defeat at Inter Milan, calling it “unacceptable” and saying it had “no place in football”.

FIFPro, the world players’ union, and European soccer’s ruling body said on Friday that they applauded the prompt action taken by the Italian league judge, who decided Inter’s next two home matches should be played behind closed doors, and included a partial closure for the club’s third home game.

“FIFPro and UEFA are very concerned by this unacceptable racist incident and by what appears on the surface to be a failure to respect the … anti-racism protocol,” they said in a joint statement.

___

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union