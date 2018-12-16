Fight Schedule

Dec. 18

At the Pyramid, Kazan, Russia, Aslambek Idigov vs. Konstantin Piternov, 10, super middleweights.

Dec. 22

At Manchester (England) Arena, Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Liam Williams vs. Mark Heffron, 12, middleweights; Nathan Gorman vs Alex Leapai, 10, heavyweights.

At O2 Arena, London, Dillian Whyte vs. Derek Chisora, 12, heavyweights; Cristofer Rosales vs. Charlie Edwards, 12, for Rosales’ WBC flyweight title; Ryan Walsh vs. Reece Bellotti, 12, for Walsh’s BBBofC British featherweight title.

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Jermall Charlo vs. Willie Monroe Jr., 12, for Charlo’s WBC interim middleweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison, 12, for Charlo’s WBC junior middleweight title; Dominic Breazeale vs. Carlos Negron, 10, heavyweights.

Advertisement

Dec. 30

At Tokyo, Masayuki Ito vs. Evgeny Chuprakov, 12, for Ito’s WBO junior lightweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Saul Juarez, 12, for Shiro’s WBC World junior flyweight title; Tauma Inoue vs. Petch Sor Chitpattana, 12, for the vacant interim WBC bantamweight title.

___

Jan. 11

At StageWorks of Louisiana, Shreveport (SHO), Devin Haney vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, 10, lightweights.

Jan. 13

At the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles (FS1), Jose Uzcategui vs. Caleb Plant, 12, for Uzcategui’s IBF super middleweight title.

Jan. 19

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (SHO), Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner, 12, for Pacquiao’s WBA welterweight title.

Jan. 26

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World welterweight title; Adam Kownacki vs. Gerald Washington, 10, heavyweights.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.