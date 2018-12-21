Fight Schedule

Dec. 22

At Manchester (England) Arena, Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Liam Williams vs. Mark Heffron, 12, middleweights; Martin Murray vs. Hassan N’Dam, 12, middleweights; Michael Conlan vs. Jason Cunningham, 10, featherweights; Nathan Gorman vs. Razvan Cojanu, 12, heavyweights.

At O2 Arena, London, Dillian Whyte vs. Derek Chisora, 12, heavyweights; Cristofer Rosales vs. Charlie Edwards, 12, for Rosales’ WBC flyweight title; Ryan Walsh vs. Reece Bellotti, 12, for Walsh’s BBBofC British featherweight title; Joshua Buatsi vs. Renold Quinlan, 10, light heavyweights.

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Jermall Charlo vs. Matt Korobov, 12, for Charlo’s WBC interim middleweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison, 12, for Charlo’s WBC junior middleweight title; Dominic Breazeale vs. Carlos Negron, 10, heavyweights; Rances Barthelemy vs. Robert Frankel, 10, junior welterweights.

Dec. 30

At Tokyo, Masayuki Ito vs. Evgeny Chuprakov, 12, for Ito’s WBO junior lightweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Saul Juarez, 12, for Shiro’s WBC World junior flyweight title; Tauma Inoue vs. Petch Sor Chitpattana, 12, for the vacant interim WBC bantamweight title.

Dec. 31

At Macau, China, Donnie Nietes vs. Kazuto Ioka, 12, for vacant WBO super flyweight title; Hekkie Budler vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi, 12, for Budler’s WBA Super World light flyweight title; Moruti Mthalane vs. Masahiro Sakamoto, 12, for Mthalane’s IBF flyweight title.

___

Jan. 11

At StageWorks of Louisiana, Shreveport (SHO), Devin Haney vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, 10, lightweights.

Jan. 13

At the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles (FS1), Jose Uzcategui vs. Caleb Plant, 12, for Uzcategui’s IBF super middleweight title; Brandon Figueroa vs. Moises Flores, 10, featherweights; Ahmed Elbiali vs. Allan Green, 10, light heavyweights; Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Juan De Angel, 10, middleweights.

Jan. 18

At Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y., Bryant Jennings vs. Oscar Rivas, 12, for Jennings’ IBF International-WBO-NABO heavyweights titles; Carlos Adames vS. Paul Valenzuela Jr., 10, super welterweights.

At Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, Demetrius Andrade vs. Artur Akavov, 12, for Andrade’s WBO middleweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, 12, for Linares’ WBC International Silver super lightweight title; Chris Algieri vs. Daniel Gonzalez, 10, welterweights.

Jan. 19

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (SHO), Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner, 12, for Pacquiao’s WBA welterweight title; Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne, 12, for the WBA interim light heavyweight title; Rau’shee Warren vs. Nordine Oubaali, 12, for the vacant WBC bantamweight title; Jhack Tepora vs. Hugo Ruiz, 12, featherweights.

Jan. 26

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World welterweight title; Adam Kownacki vs. Gerald Washington, 10, heavyweights.

At Toyota Center, Houston, Jaime Munguia vs. Takeshi Inoue, 12, for Munguia’s WBO junior middleweight title; Jesus Rojas vs. Xu Can, 12, for Rojas’ WBA featherweight title; Lucas Fernandez vs. Joshua Franco, rematch, 10, bantamweights; Joshua Franco vs. Lucas Fernandez, 10, for the vacant NABF bantamweight title; Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Abraham Cordero, 10, super lightweights.

Feb. 2

At Ford Center, Frisco, Texas (ESPN), Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev, 12, for Alvarez’s WBO light heavyweight title; Richard Commey vs. Isa Chaniev, 12, for vacant IBF lightweight title.

Feb. 9

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Abner Mares, 12, for Davis’ WBA featherweight title.

Feb. 16

At Los Angeles (FOX), Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA featherweight title; Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. John Molina Jr., 10, welterweights.

Feb. 23

At Minneapolis Armory (FS1), Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim, 12, for the vacant WBC super middleweight title.

March 9

At MGM GRand, Las Vegas (FOX), Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12, for Porter’s WBC welterweight title.

March 16

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, for Spence’s IBF welterweight title.

March 24

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12, welterweights.

