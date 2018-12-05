First-year starter Haskins waited, then broke records

WHO: Dwayne Haskins Jr.

YEAR/POSITION/SCHOOL: Sophomore, QB, Ohio State

BIO: After a redshirt year, the New Jersey native who played prep ball in Potomac, Maryland, waited his turn behind J.T. Barrett last year. His legend grew as he came in the 2017 Michigan game after a Barrett injury and led the Buckeyes to a come-from-behind victory. He became the undisputed starter last summer when Joe Burrow transferred to LSU.

KEY STATS: Finished the regular season with 4,580 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, both of which led the nation. Broke 11 Big Ten and Ohio State single-season records. Tied for 10th all-time for passing touchdowns in a single season in NCAA history. Five games of 400 or more passing yards. Big Ten offensive player of the year and MVP of the conference championship game.

THE SKINNY: Passed his way into the Heisman Trophy race and then put an exclamation point on it in the Big Ten championship, passing for 499 yards and five touchdowns against Northwestern hours before ballots were due. The week before, he lit up archrival and No. 4 Michigan for 396 yards and six touchdowns. The Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day may be his last game as a Buckeye before he declares for the NFL draft, which seems likely. Experts say he could be a first-round pick.

___

