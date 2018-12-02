Listen Live Sports

Flames-Blackhawks Sum

December 2, 2018 10:20 pm
 
Calgary 1 2 0—3
Chicago 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 15 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 10:07. 2, Chicago, Toews 12, 11:33.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 12 (Monahan, Gaudreau), 7:18 (pp). 4, Calgary, Ryan 4 (Hanifin, Neal), 8:44 (pp). 5, Chicago, Strome 5 (DeBrincat, Crawford), 15:45 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 18-11-12_41. Chicago 6-10-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 2 of 6; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 8-7-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-11-1 (41-38).

A_21,074 (19,717). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Andrew Smith.

