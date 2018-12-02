Flames-Blackhawks Sums

Calgary 1 2 0—3 Chicago 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 15 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 10:07. 2, Chicago, Toews 12, 11:33. Penalties_Kunitz, CHI, (slashing), 2:49; Brodie, CGY, (hooking), 14:57; Manning, CHI, (roughing), 18:42; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 18:42.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 12 (Monahan, Gaudreau), 7:18 (pp). 4, Calgary, Ryan 4 (Hanifin, Neal), 8:44 (pp). 5, Chicago, Strome 5 (DeBrincat, Crawford), 15:45 (pp). Penalties_Bennett, CGY, (interference), 0:47; Kunitz, CHI, served by Strome, Major (elbowing), 7:08; Kunitz, CHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:08; Neal, CGY, (interference), 14:35; Andersson, CGY, (cross checking), 19:02.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Manning, CHI, Major (fighting), 4:22; Hathaway, CGY, Major (fighting), 4:22; Forsling, CHI, (delay of game), 5:01; Rutta, CHI, (tripping), 8:44.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 18-11-12_41. Chicago 6-10-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 2 of 6; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 8-7-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-11-1 (41-38).

A_21,074 (19,717). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Andrew Smith.

