The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Flames-Blues Sum

December 16, 2018 6:11 pm
 
Calgary 4 1 2—7
St. Louis 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Calgary, Tkachuk 15 (Giordano, Lindholm), 5:58 (pp). 2, Calgary, Lindholm 17, 10:15 (sh). 3, Calgary, Giordano 6 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 16:47 (pp). 4, Calgary, Quine 2 (Hanifin, Jankowski), 18:25.

Second Period_5, St. Louis, Sundqvist 5 (Dunn, Nolan), 2:29. 6, Calgary, Gaudreau 14 (Ryan), 5:26. 7, St. Louis, Bozak 4 (Dunn), 18:14.

Third Period_8, Calgary, Gaudreau 15 (Lindholm, Monahan), 16:53. 9, Calgary, Quine 3 (Czarnik, Brodie), 18:44 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 16-9-4_29. St. Louis 6-16-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 3 of 4; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 11-3-1 (28 shots-26 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 0-0-0 (12-10), Allen 10-9-4 (16-12).

A_17,064 (19,150). T_2:26.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Matt MacPherson.

