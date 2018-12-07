Listen Live Sports

Flames’ Giordano, Ryan Lomberg suspended; Peters fined

December 7, 2018 7:41 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano was suspended for two games by NHL on Friday night for kneeing, and Flames forward Ryan Lomberg was suspended for a game and head coach Bill Peters fined $10,000.

Giordano, the Flames’ captain, was assessed a tripping penalty after kneeing Minnesota’s Mikko Koivu on Thursday night in the third period of the Flames’ 2-0 home victory.

Late in the game, Lomberg went after Matt Dumba after the Wild defenseman steamrolled Flames center Mikael Backlund. Instigating in the final five minutes resulted in Lomberg’s automatic suspension and Peters’ fine.

