Flames-Oilers Sum

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 16 (Draisaitl, Chiasson), 12:18.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-4_24. Edmonton 16-7-7_30.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 8-3-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 9-3-1 (24-24).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:24.
Referees_Tim Peel, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.
