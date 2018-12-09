Flames-Oilers Sum

Calgary 0 0 0—0 Edmonton 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 16 (Draisaitl, Chiasson), 12:18.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-4_24. Edmonton 16-7-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 8-3-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 9-3-1 (24-24).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:24.

Referees_Tim Peel, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.

