Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Oilers Sums

December 9, 2018 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 0 0 0—0
Edmonton 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 16 (Draisaitl, Chiasson), 12:18. Penalties_Neal, CGY, (interference), 8:36; Peluso, CGY, Major (fighting), 15:21; Lucic, EDM, Major (fighting), 15:21; Peluso, CGY, served by Tkachuk, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:21.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (holding), 6:23.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Brodziak, EDM, (tripping), 2:26; Bennett, CGY, (interference), 5:27; Prout, CGY, (illegal check to head), 8:50; Lindholm, CGY, (slashing), 14:19.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-4_24. Edmonton 16-7-7_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 8-3-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 9-3-1 (24-24).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:24.

Referees_Tim Peel, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America