Flames-Oilers Sums

Calgary 0 0 0—0 Edmonton 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 16 (Draisaitl, Chiasson), 12:18. Penalties_Neal, CGY, (interference), 8:36; Peluso, CGY, Major (fighting), 15:21; Lucic, EDM, Major (fighting), 15:21; Peluso, CGY, served by Tkachuk, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:21.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (holding), 6:23.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Brodziak, EDM, (tripping), 2:26; Bennett, CGY, (interference), 5:27; Prout, CGY, (illegal check to head), 8:50; Lindholm, CGY, (slashing), 14:19.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-4_24. Edmonton 16-7-7_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 8-3-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 9-3-1 (24-24).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:24.

Referees_Tim Peel, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.