Flames-Stars Sum

Calgary 0 0 0—0 Dallas 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 14 (Seguin, Radulov), 12:15.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Faksa 6 (Pitlick, Hanzal), 17:17.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 6-6-12_24. Dallas 14-12-2_28.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 11-4-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Bishop 11-8-1 (21-21), Khudobin 6-6-2 (3-3).

A_18,127 (18,532). T_2:33.

Referees_Francis Charron, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Gibbons.

