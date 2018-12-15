Flames-Wild Sum

Calgary 1 0 1—2 Minnesota 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Calgary, Giordano 5 (Jankowski), 12:03 (sh).

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Greenway 5 (Granlund), 3:30.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 14 (Brodie, Neal), 8:45.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 6-14-6_26. Minnesota 12-9-14_35.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 10-3-1 (35 shots-34 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-10-2 (26-24).

A_18,882 (18,064). T_2:35.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Galloway.

