Flames-Wild Sum

|Calgary
|1
|0
|1—2
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Calgary, Giordano 5 (Jankowski), 12:03 (sh).
Second Period_2, Minnesota, Greenway 5 (Granlund), 3:30.
Third Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 14 (Brodie, Neal), 8:45.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 6-14-6_26. Minnesota 12-9-14_35.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 10-3-1 (35 shots-34 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-10-2 (26-24).
A_18,882 (18,064). T_2:35.
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Galloway.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.