Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Wild Sum

December 15, 2018 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 1 0 1—2
Minnesota 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Calgary, Giordano 5 (Jankowski), 12:03 (sh).

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Greenway 5 (Granlund), 3:30.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 14 (Neal, Brodie), 8:45.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 6-14-6_26. Minnesota 12-9-14_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 10-3-1 (35 shots-34 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-10-2 (26-24).

A_18,882 (18,064). T_2:35.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Galloway.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress