Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flowers blooms, Western Michigan tops UC Riverside 73-64

December 30, 2018 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sophomore Michael Flowers finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Western Michigan turned back UC Riverside 73-64 on Sunday.

Flowers scored half of his points at the free-throw line, sinking 12 of 13 attempts. Fellow sophomore Kawanise Wilkins notched his first double-double for the Broncos (6-7) with 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Seth Dugan pitched in with 14 points, five boards and three assists.

Ajani Kennedy, also a sophomore, topped the Highlanders (5-10) with a career-best 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Dikymbe Martin added 16 points and six rebounds and reserve Jordan Gilliam scored 10.

UC Riverside led just once in the game at 4-2. Flowers and William Boyer-Richard nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to give Western Michigan an 8-4 lead and the Broncos stayed in front the rest of the way. The Highlanders pulled within 69-62 on a Gilliam 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining, but Wilkins hit two free throws and Dugan scored on a dunk to cap the scoring.

Advertisement

It was the first meeting between the schools. Riverside fell to 0-8 away from home this season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union