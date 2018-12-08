Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flowers leads Western Michigan past Youngstown St. 88-77

December 8, 2018 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YOUNGSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Sophomore Michael Flowers scored a career-high 25 points and Western Michigan cruised to an 88-77 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Flowers hit 9 of 14 shots from the floor, 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and three assists for the Broncos (5-4). Flowers had 15 points as Western Michigan shot 59 percent from the floor (19 of 32) and 55 percent from distance (11 of 20) to take a 49-38 lead at halftime. Josh Davis had his fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Broncos are the only NCAA team with two players with at least four double-doubles — Seth Dugan has five. Jared Printy scored 14.

Garrett Covington led five Penguins in double figures with 15 points. Kendale Hampton came off the bench to score 14, Darius Quisenberry and reserve Antwan Maxwell Jr. had 11 points apiece and Donel Cathcart III scored 10. Youngstown State shot 44 percent from the floor, including 34.5 percent from distance, and was outrebounded 42-32.

The two teams were playing for the first time in 18 years. Western Michigan leads the all-time series 4-1.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans