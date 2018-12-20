Floyd has go-ahead basket, big block in Holy Cross victory

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jehyve Floyd scored a season-high 15 points, including the go-ahead basket, and blocked a shot at the buzzer as Holy Cross rallied for a 65-63 victory over Canisius on Thursday.

The Golden Griffins led by 10 with just over five minutes left. But Floyd made the Crusaders’ last three field goals including a putback with 22 seconds left for a 64-63 edge that gave Holy Cross its first lead since 16:46 of the second half.

Patrick Benson added a free throw before Canisius’ Malik Johnson raced down the court to put up a layup that Floyd swatted.

Floyd, who came in ranked 13th in the nation in blocks, had five Thursday while grabbing seven rebounds.

Jacob Grandison also had 15 points and seven rebounds plus six assists for Holy Cross (7-4) with Matt Faw adding 11 points.

Isaiah Reese scored 16 points, Takal Molson 14 and Scott Hitchon for Canisius (3-7).

