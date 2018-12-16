Flyers-Canucks Sum

Philadelphia 1 0 0—1 Vancouver 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Vancouver, Tanev 1 (Goldobin, Horvat), 4:13. 2, Vancouver, Eriksson 6 (Biega, Gaudette), 8:09. 3, Vancouver, Leivo 7 (Boeser, Stecher), 11:12. 4, Philadelphia, Laughton 7, 16:29.

Second Period_5, Vancouver, Boeser 11 (Stecher, Pettersson), 12:07.

Third Period_6, Vancouver, Granlund 6 (Beagle, Motte), 15:29.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-9-13_32. Vancouver 8-8-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Lyon 0-1-0 (19 shots-17 saves), Stolarz 2-3-2 (4-2). Vancouver, Markstrom 12-9-3 (32-31).

A_17,238 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Andrew Smith.

