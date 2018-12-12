Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Flames Sum

December 12, 2018 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 0 4 1 0—5
Calgary 1 2 2 1—6

First Period_1, Calgary, Bennett 5 (Tkachuk, Quine), 9:13.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 3 (Giroux), 0:52. 3, Calgary, Giordano 4 (Ryan, Hamonic), 5:32 (sh). 4, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 3 (Couturier, Giroux), 5:55 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Couturier 11 (Provorov, Voracek), 6:27. 6, Philadelphia, Weise 4 (Gudas, Hagg), 7:43. 7, Calgary, Monahan 19 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 10:13 (pp).

Third Period_8, Philadelphia, Couturier 12, 11:10 (sh). 9, Calgary, Andersson 1 (Gaudreau, Tkachuk), 18:52. 10, Calgary, Monahan 20 (Tkachuk, Giordano), 19:53.

Overtime_11, Calgary, Gaudreau 13 (Giordano, Monahan), 0:35.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-6-4-1_19. Calgary 12-10-16-3_41.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Calgary 1 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 2-1-2 (41 shots-35 saves). Calgary, Rittich 9-3-1 (5-4), Smith 11-7-1 (14-10).

A_17,763 (19,289). T_2:31.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Trent Knorr.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley