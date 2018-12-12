Flyers-Flames Sum

Philadelphia 0 4 1 0—5 Calgary 1 2 2 1—6

First Period_1, Calgary, Bennett 5 (Tkachuk, Quine), 9:13.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 3 (Giroux), 0:52. 3, Calgary, Giordano 4 (Ryan, Hamonic), 5:32 (sh). 4, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 3 (Couturier, Giroux), 5:55 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Couturier 11 (Provorov, Voracek), 6:27. 6, Philadelphia, Weise 4 (Gudas, Hagg), 7:43. 7, Calgary, Monahan 19 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 10:13 (pp).

Third Period_8, Philadelphia, Couturier 12, 11:10 (sh). 9, Calgary, Andersson 1 (Gaudreau, Tkachuk), 18:52. 10, Calgary, Monahan 20 (Tkachuk, Giordano), 19:53.

Overtime_11, Calgary, Gaudreau 13 (Giordano, Monahan), 0:35.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-6-4-1_19. Calgary 12-10-16-3_41.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Calgary 1 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 2-1-2 (41 shots-35 saves). Calgary, Rittich 9-3-1 (5-4), Smith 11-7-1 (14-10).

A_17,763 (19,289). T_2:31.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Trent Knorr.

