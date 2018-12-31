Flyers-Hurricanes Sum

Philadelphia 0 0 1—1 Carolina 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Wallmark 3 (Slavin, Pesce), 10:47.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Martinook 9, 0:06. 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 11 (Bishop), 2:19.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Voracek 10 (Laughton, Simmonds), 2:38.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-6-6_23. Carolina 8-14-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 2-3-0 (10 shots-7 saves), Neuvirth 1-2-1 (23-23). Carolina, McElhinney 8-5-1 (23-22).

A_16,644 (18,680). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kory Nagy.

