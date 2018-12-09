Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Jets Sum

December 9, 2018 5:54 pm
 
Philadelphia 1 0 0—1
Winnipeg 2 3 2—7

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 11, 11:38. 2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 3 (Ehlers, Perreault), 14:36 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Voracek 8 (Sanheim, Patrick), 17:34.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Tanev 5 (Morrissey, Scheifele), 7:31. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 3 (Scheifele, Laine), 14:31 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Wheeler 5 (Scheifele), 15:59 (sh).

Third Period_7, Winnipeg, Little 6 (Myers, Ehlers), 1:41 (pp). 8, Winnipeg, Myers 2 (Laine), 8:03.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 17-10-9_36. Winnipeg 6-19-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Winnipeg 3 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 2-1-1 (25 shots-21 saves), Neuvirth 0-2-0 (10-7). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 13-8-1 (36-35).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:38.

Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz.

