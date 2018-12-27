Flyers-Lightning Sum

Philadelphia 1 1 3 0—5 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 1—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Raffl 2 (Laughton, Sanheim), 10:50. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 17 (Johnson, Point), 13:56. 3, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Stamkos, Gourde), 19:12 (pp).

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Giroux 13 (MacDonald, Gudas), 4:36. 5, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 21 (Kucherov), 12:23. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 22 (Kucherov, Hedman), 14:54 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Johnson 17 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 19:51.

Third Period_8, Philadelphia, Weise 5 (van Riemsdyk), 1:33. 9, Philadelphia, Hagg 4 (Giroux, van Riemsdyk), 4:21. 10, Philadelphia, Provorov 4 (Voracek, Couturier), 8:38.

Overtime_11, Tampa Bay, Killorn 10 (Cirelli), 0:18.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-9-13_33. Tampa Bay 16-12-8-1_37.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 2 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 1-2-1 (37 shots-31 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 13-3-2 (33-28).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:40.

Referees_Jean Hebert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

