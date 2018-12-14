Flyers-Oilers Sum

Philadelphia 0 0 1—1 Edmonton 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Edmonton, Chiasson 14 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 12:37.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 18 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 12:37. 3, Edmonton, Larsson 1 (Spooner, Nurse), 14:08.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Voracek 9 (Giroux), 10:03. 5, Edmonton, McDavid 19 (Draisaitl), 19:24.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-10-13_32. Edmonton 7-8-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 2-2-2 (21 shots-18 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 11-3-1 (32-31).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:24.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Mark Shewchyk.

