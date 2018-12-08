Flyers-Sabres Sums

Philadelphia 1 1 4—6 Buffalo 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 8 (Skinner, Reinhart), 4:04. 2, Buffalo, Eichel 9 (Pilut, Ristolainen), 12:02. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 2 (Giroux), 12:52. Penalties_Sheary, BUF, (hooking), 9:02.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Provorov 3 (Raffl, Laughton), 10:10. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF, (interference), 7:49.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Giroux 11, 2:49 (sh). 6, Philadelphia, Simmonds 10 (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 8:10. 7, Philadelphia, Weise 3 (Giroux, Raffl), 9:25. 8, Philadelphia, Konecny 9 (Giroux, van Riemsdyk), 11:00. Penalties_Sanheim, PHI, (holding stick), 2:15; Beaulieu, BUF, Major (fighting), 19:21; Gudas, PHI, Major (fighting), 19:21; Beaulieu, BUF, served by Pominville, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:21; Patrick, PHI, (slashing), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-14-12_41. Buffalo 17-9-4_30.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 1.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 2-1-1 (30 shots-28 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 5-1-3 (41-35).

A_18,283 (19,070). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Mark Shewchyk.

